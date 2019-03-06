|
Mary Margaret "Maggie" Emmert
SOMERSET - Mary Margaret "Maggie" Emmert, 87, of Somerset, died at 11:13 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at FairHoPe Hospice and Palliative Care.
Maggie was born April 10, 1931 in Lancaster, Ohio, the daughter of the late John H. and Leota M. Roby Kilbarger. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, and a lifelong housewife famous for her hamburgers and beef and noodles. She was loved and will be missed by all.
Maggie is survived by her children, Vince Emmert Jr., John Emmert and Joyce (Rick) Stoltz; grandchildren, Jackie (Jason) O'Brien, Josh (Shanon) Stoltz and Christi (Nick) Leckrone; great-grandchildren, Logan, Montana and Mauriana O'Brien, Madelynn, Grace, Daniel and Jase Stoltz, and Brayden, Kinley, and Ty Leckrone; sisters, Rosie Benson and Ruth Fox.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Rose Emmert; her husband, Vince Emmert, Sr.; brothers, John, Dick, Donald and Robert; sisters, Gertrude, Leola, Ellen, Florence, Edna, Pauline, Marie and Patricia.
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset where Vigil service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Stephen Carmody as celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic School or to FairHoPe Hospice.
www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019