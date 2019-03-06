Services
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:45 PM
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Emmert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Margaret "Maggie" Emmert


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Margaret "Maggie" Emmert Obituary
Mary Margaret "Maggie" Emmert

SOMERSET - Mary Margaret "Maggie" Emmert, 87, of Somerset, died at 11:13 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at FairHoPe Hospice and Palliative Care.

Maggie was born April 10, 1931 in Lancaster, Ohio, the daughter of the late John H. and Leota M. Roby Kilbarger. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, and a lifelong housewife famous for her hamburgers and beef and noodles. She was loved and will be missed by all.

Maggie is survived by her children, Vince Emmert Jr., John Emmert and Joyce (Rick) Stoltz; grandchildren, Jackie (Jason) O'Brien, Josh (Shanon) Stoltz and Christi (Nick) Leckrone; great-grandchildren, Logan, Montana and Mauriana O'Brien, Madelynn, Grace, Daniel and Jase Stoltz, and Brayden, Kinley, and Ty Leckrone; sisters, Rosie Benson and Ruth Fox.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Rose Emmert; her husband, Vince Emmert, Sr.; brothers, John, Dick, Donald and Robert; sisters, Gertrude, Leola, Ellen, Florence, Edna, Pauline, Marie and Patricia.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset where Vigil service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Stephen Carmody as celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic School or to FairHoPe Hospice.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now