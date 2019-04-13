Services
Stone-Matheney Funeral Home
7465 Marion Street
Chesterhill, OH 43728
(740) 554-5291
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stone-Matheney Funeral Home
7465 Marion Street
Chesterhill, OH 43728
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Pennsville United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Dougan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Margaret Palmer Dougan


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Margaret Palmer Dougan Obituary
Mary Margaret Palmer Dougan

Pennsville - Mary Margaret Palmer , 85, of Pennsville, passed away on Weds., April 10, 2019 at the Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. She was born on July 2, 1933 in Layman, Ohio to the late Raymond and Alcy Roberts Palmer. She was a payroll clerk at Taylor Woodcraft and was a loving homemaker taking care of here kids. She was a member of the Pennsville United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Athens District United Methodist Women, Morgan County Farm Bureau, Pennsville Grange and Active member of Deerfield Grange. She is survived by her husband Glenn Dougan of the home, a son James (Linda) Piatt of Pennsville, a daughter, Patty Piatt of McConnelsville, a step-daughter, Cindy (Gregory) Dougan-DeLizio of Chandler AR, a sister, Beverly Mayle of Chesterhill, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, step-son, Michael Todd Dougan, a brother, Paul Palmer and a sister-in-law, Tina Palmer. Services will be held on Tues. April 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Pennsville United Methodist Church with burial following at the Westland Cemetery. Friends may call on the family on Mon. April 15 from 5-7 P.M. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Pennsville United Methodist Church. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stone-Matheney Funeral Home
Download Now