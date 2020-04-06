|
|
Mary Margaret Skender
Zanesville - Mary Margaret Skender, age 68, of Zanesville, died 5:46 AM, Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Lafayette Meadows in West Lafayette, OH.
She was born Saturday, March 8, 1952 in Columbus, OH, the daughter of Sylvester A. Skender and Mary E. (Rutherford) Skender.
She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Mary was the 1957 Easterseals Child for Muskingum County. She enjoyed Elvis and loved men with mustaches and uniforms.
She is survived by her brother: James (Kathie) Skender of Zanesville, Nieces and Nephews: Amanda (Andrew) Patterson of Chesapeake, VA, Nichole (Chad) Fracker of Roseville, Ronald Taylor of Zanesville; several great nieces and great nephews and special friend Keith Doran.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Staff of Lafayette Meadows and Community Hospice for their loving care.
Please take time and listen to an Elvis song in Mary's memory and stay kind, stay strong, stay home and stay safe.
A private family service will be held with Fr. Martin Ralko officiating. Burial will conclude in the Mt Olive Cemetery.
To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020