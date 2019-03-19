Services
Resources
Mary Maxine Fouts


1923 - 2019
Mary Maxine Fouts Obituary
Mary Maxine Fouts

Zanesville - Mary Maxine Fouts 95, of Nashport passed away on Saturday March 16, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Lebanon, Indiana on July 31, 1923 to the late Leonard and Clella Apple Hayes. She was a wonderful housewife, mother, grandmother, and co-owner of Dale and Maxine's Lawn Care.

She is survived by her six children: Phillip (Jan) Fouts, Linda (Darrel) Muhleman, Steve Fouts, C.J. Fouts, Rex (Marcia) Fouts, and Lesa (Gene) Starling; two sisters: Janet (Warren) Jones and Carol Keck; two daughters in law: Karen Gengler and Gail Fouts; 16 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Dale Fouts; a son Fred Fouts; two brothers: Robert Hayes and Charlie Hayes; and a sister Marjorie Carnine.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in Orion, Illinois.

THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE has the distinct honor of serving the family with cremation plans.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our LOCALLY owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 19, 2019
