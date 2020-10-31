Mary McConnellZanesville - Mary A. (Ogg) McConnell, 88, Zanesville, formerly of Chandlersville, passed away October 30, 2020 at Willow Haven Care Center in Zanesville.Mary was born October 18, 1932, in Morgan County to the late Joseph H and Priscilla (Sims) Walker.She is a member of the Chandlersville Church of Christ. Mary liked to sew, go garage saleing, and travel.Mary is survived by her four children, Betty Sexton of Grove City, Bonnie (David) Watts of Beverly, Thomas (Rita) Ogg of Chandlersville, and Kenneth (Sharon) of Dellroy. Her stepchildren are Tina Dumphy and Tammy Knapp, and her step daughter in law Darlene McConnell. Her sisters are Alice (Harold) Moran of Florida, and Ruth Riddle of Dublin. Her brothers are Donald (Kathryn) Walker of Reynoldsburg, John (Esther) Walker of Upper Sandusky, and Phillip (Faye) Walker of Zanesville; her sister-in-law Rita McGraw. She has 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, and several great-great children.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband Thomas Ogg who passed away May 14, 1999, her second husband James McConnell who passed away on August 22,2019. Her sister was Joyce Englebert and brothers were Joseph Walker, William Walker, and James Walker and her step son Anthony McConnell.A memorial service will be held at a late date.Memorial contributions may be made to Shivers Hospice, 601 Underwood St, Zanesville, OH 43701 in lieu of flowers.