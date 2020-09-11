1/
Mary Pauline Richards
Mary Pauline Richards

New Lexington - Passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at SKLD Nursing Center. She was born January 5, 1924 in New Lexington to the late Ambrose and Mary Rose Metzger Smeltzer. Pauline was the last surviving member of her generation.

She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, sang in the choir, loved to read and enjoyed art. She worked for many years at Metzger Insurance Company in New Lexington.

Pauline is survived by her children, Sarah (Keith) Green of Warsaw, Scott Richards of New Lexington and Beth (Lazzi) Berkani of Columbus. 9 grandchildren, Kevin, Daniel, John, Matthew, Tony, Samantha, Damion, Timothy and Sarah. 5 great grandchildren, Brynn, Flynn, Cameron, Peyton and Zeke.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth J. Richards, children, Paula Jo Richards, Richard Richards and Peter Richards. Brothers, Charles, Donald, Jim, John, Dick, Joe and Ted Smeltzer, Sisters, Ruth Little and Helen Moyer. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St, Rose Catholic Church, corner of Main & Water Sts.,New Lexington on September 19, 2020 at 12:30 pm with Father Chris Yakkel as Celebrant. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Rose Church, 309 N Main St., New Lexington. Chute-Wiley Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.chutewiley.com




Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
