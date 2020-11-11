Mary Pollock
Zanesville - Mary Pollock, 97, of Zanesville,
She was born on December 24, 1922 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Ralph and Mary Ellen (Haines) Baker of McConnelsville. She was a graduate of M&M High School and Miami of Ohio University. Upon graduation from Miami, she taught for several years at the Friends School in Washington D.C. where many of her students were children of foreign and American diplomats. She later retired from the Zanesville City School system after 30 years of service. She was an honored 40 year volunteer of the Bethesda Hospital Junior Assembly. She was a member of First United and Trinity United Presbyterian Churches, teaching Sunday school for over 25 years and singing in the choir for over 40 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Pollock, Jr. whom she married on November 24, 1949, and two brothers John R. Baker of Kettering and Dr. Carl H. Baker of McConnelsville.
She is survived by her son Doug (Kristie) Pollock. Three grandchildren Alicia Pollock (Colt Arledge), Joe (Danielle) Pollock and Zack (Chelsie) Pollock. Four great-grandchildren Kohen, Addy, Asher, and Aiden.
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday November 19, 2020 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. James Schumacher officiating. Burial will be in Zanesville Memorial Park. The family requests that everyone wear a mask and observe social distancing during the visitation and service. To sign the online guest book visit www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com