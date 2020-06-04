Mary R. (Rosalie) Lane Brock
McConnelsville - Mary R. (Rosalie) Lane Brock 87, of McConnelsville passed away at 10:18 a.m. June 4, 2020 at Genesis Hospital In Zanesville. She was born April 26, 1933, in Washington County, Ohio the first child of Ranson Richard and Elda Mae (Fox) Lane. She attended Deerfield School and graduated from M&M High School with the class of 1951. She was employed by Ohio Power Company in the R/W and R/E Department in McConnelsville for three years. She married Harry Robert Brock on July 2, 1952. They were married 58 years. He died September 25, 2010. She and her husband owned and operated Edgewater Service Station in Malta and later Brocks Auto Parts for many years. She continued to help her sons for many years at Brocks Automotive. They were the parents of Rodney Allen Brock, Jeffery Lee Brock, and Bruce Lane Brock all of McConnelsville. She was a member of the Deerfield Presbyterian Church, Anna Wolfe CCL, Ladies Shrine, founding member of Lady's Professional Towers of Ohio (serving as Secretary and Vice President) and Ladies Auxiliary of M&M Fire Dept. In addition to her sons, she is survived by three sisters, Dorothy L. Dew and Lucille L. Westfall of Malta, Marilyn K. Pryor of New Philadelphia, Ohio; two brothers, Ronald (Charlotte) Lane of Pennsville, Paul J. (Sandy) Lane of Malta; and sister in law, Annamae Lane of Carroll, Ohio; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Her husband, parents, one brother, George Richard Lane and nephew, Wayne R. Lane, preceded her in death. Friends may call 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville where services will be held at 1:00p.m. Monday with Barbara Morrison officiating. She will be buried in Deerfield Cemetery beside her husband and parents. Memorial contributions may be made to Deerfield Cemetery c/o Lucy Westfall 4533 St Rt 37, Malta, Ohio 43758, or M&M Fire Dept. 77S. 4th Street McConnelsville, Ohio 43756. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-Huck.com.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.