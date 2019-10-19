|
|
Mary Rider
Zanesville -
Mary "Katie" Rider, 86, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born December 12, 1932 in Cannelville to the late Lester and Mamie Cartwright Carr.
She grew up in Roseville where she met the love of her life Husband William H. Rider 86 still of the home. Mary was a very loving and dedicated Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Friend who always saw the best in everyone. She loved her family and is survived by her two sons Chris (Tami) Rider and Mark (Debbie) Rider. She also has two grandchildren which she loved dearly Kyrsty and Slade Rider. Mary loved children not just her own but all of Gods wonderful creations. She worked at Maysville Local Schools for over 40 years in several different roles and in several different buildings - Newton Elementary, South Zanesville Elementary, Maysville Elementary, Maysville Latch Key and finally at the Maysville Pre-School. She was a proud Christian and was a faithful member of the South Zanesville United Methodist Church.
Mary was preceded in death by her two brothers Russell Carr and Chalmer Carr as well as her five sisters Pearl Anders, Verla Swain Harris, Midge Sidwell, Edna Maxwell and Elsie Fisher.
Calling hours will be from 2-8 on Tuesday October 22, with the funeral at 11:00 on Wednesday both at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, Zanesville Pastor Dee Radar will officiate. Graveside service will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Roseville. Memorial Contributions may be made to the South Zanesville United Methodist Church or the Maysville Local School District in Mary's Honor.
