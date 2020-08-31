Mary Roberta Harper BarnettZanesville - Mary Roberta Harper Barnett went to her eternal rest on Monday August 31, 2020 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House after a long term illness. She resided many months at Brookdale Senior Living prior to her hospitalization.Mary was born on September 27, 1933 in East Saint Louis, Illinois, the daughter of the late Robert Osborne Harper and Margaret Bostwick Harper. Mary was also preceded in death by her husband William Brush Barnett.She graduated from the old Lash High School in 1951 and attended Miami University before receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education with a minor in Sociology from the Ohio University. She was a lifelong member of Brighton Presbyterian Church and numerous organizations, but was very proud of her membership to the Muskingum Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.Mary was employed for many years at the Muskingum County Children's Services and retired as a Foster Care Coordinator from the Muskingum County Juvenile Court. She loved helping children and their families.She was an avid reader, loved gardening and especially enjoyed her view of the Muskingum River. Mary and her husband spent many hours boating on the Muskingum with their close friends Ernest and Linda Sutton and their daughter Amy Sutton Nolan.Mary will be greatly missed by her loving friends, Jon and Luanne Shaeffer, Cathy and Denny Simpson, Linda Sutton, Amy Sutton Nolan and her family, Sally Hittle, Millie Peters and her loving pet and closest companion Braxton.A cremation has taken place and she will be laid to rest at a later date alongside her husband with a private committal service. No calling hours will be observed. William Thompson & Son Funeral Home in White Cottage is in charge of arrangements. Memorial tributes may be made to the charity or church of one's choice. Mary's friends wish to give a special thanks to her caregivers during her stay at Brookdale and the Morrison House. It is these caregivers who gave her dignity, love, and compassion. She was a kind, intelligent, classy, loving and honest woman who will be missed by many who knew her and loved her. God rest her gentle soul.