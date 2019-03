Mary Roberts



Grafton - Mary Olive Roberts (née. Wheaton), 94, passed away February 27, 2019 surrounded by loved ones via phone, FaceTime, and at her side.



Her life was filled with love, friendship, and kindness given and received by everyone who had even just a glimpse of knowing her. She enjoyed cooking and baking and passed those talents on to her grandchildren. She loved her "shows" (Young and the Restless and Ellen) and telling everyone stories of her long life that seemed too short. She spent her life as a homemaker, but that title doesn't hold enough meaning to the home she made for her family. She filled her home with memories and care that will forever live on through anyone who had been blessed to spend time with her and know her.



Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 76 years Kenneth Roberts, her infant daughter, Shirley Roberts , son Jeffrey Roberts , son in law, Charles "Gary" Moore, Mother Myrta Wheaton, Father Ora Wheaton, brother Roy Wheaton, sister Dorothy Wheaton Staas, Sister Thelma Wheaton Winton, and beloved cat Cody.



Mary Olive is survived by her daughter, Lana Moore (née Roberts), grandson Joshua (Halle) Moore, granddaughter Holly (Alex) Robles (née Moore), great granddaughter Zoey Moore, several nieces and nephews, and anyone she ever met in the check out line.



The family would like to thank the staff at both Cleveland Clinic Avon hospital and O'Neill Healthcare North Ridgeville for the exceptional care. Both facilities have staff that treated Mary as their own family and loved her as much as we did.



Her 94 years on this Earth will be celebrated in Zanesville Oh at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave, Zanesville Ohio. Visitation will be Monday March 4th from 11am-1pm. Service to follow at 1pm. with Pastor Joy Wigal officiating. Burial will conclude at the Zanesville Memorial Park.



The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements.