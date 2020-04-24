|
|
Mary Rosta
Zanesville - Mary Christina Rosta , 90 of Zanesville, formerly of Columbus Ohio died at 5:35AM Friday, April 24th at the Oaks of Bethesda.
She was born on Christmas day 1929 in Zanesville, Ohio. The daughter of Antonio and Antonia (Adornetto) Rosta.
Mary graduated from St. Thomas Catholic High School and Meredith Business College. She retired from The Ohio State University where she was the administrative secretary to the dean of the department of medicine. Mary was a long time member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Columbus and currently St. Thomas Catholic Church in Zanesville. She loved to travel, spend time with her family and friends and was very devoted to her faith.
Mary is survived by her sister, Barbara (Greg) Finan; nieces and nephews, Julie (Kenny) Gray, Greg (Lori) Finan, Terry (Nan) Rosta, Steve (Konnie) Rosta, Matthew (Jana) Rosta, Susan Rosta, Tracey (Benny) Nutter, Tony Rosta and Tim Rosta and numerous great nieces and nephews, including Andrew Gray, Matthew Gray and Emily Finan.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph Rosta, Samuel Rosta and Angelo Rosta.
A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery and a memorial funeral mass at St. Thomas Catholic Church will be celebrated at a later date.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the staff at the Oaks of Bethesda for their wonderful care and friendship over the past 6 years.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas Catholic Church, 144 North Fifth Street, Zanesville, Ohio 43701 in Mary's memory.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Mary's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020