Mary Sheppard
Mary Sheppard

Zanesville - Mary E. Sheppard, 75, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 1, 2020. She was born July 14, 1945 to the late Leonard E. and Virginia C. (Parsons) McFarland, Sr. In addition to her parents, Mary is also preceded in death by her siblings, Leonard McFarland, Jr., Sidney McFarland and Linda Cox.

Mary leaves to cherish her memory, her children, John (Matt) McFarland and Sue Ranson; step-children, Carla Law and Connie Sheppard; grandchildren, Kianna Ranson, Jamze Gillogy, Jacob Burns, Chelsey Burns, Thomas Law and Tabitha Kreuger; great-grandchildren, Rylee Sechman, Stela Burns, Hattie and Lucy Kreuger, Hailee and Gabe Law; siblings, Barbara McFarland, Norma Nickel, Cecil Lake, Jake McFarland and Jackie Newell; sister-in-law, Marlene Davenport, who shared a friendship with Mary for over 50 years and was a helping hand during Mary's time of need; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Mary was an avid BINGO player. She also enjoyed playing card games and buying her daily lottery tickets. Mary enjoyed watching Days of Our Lives each day. She also spent her free time completing puzzles. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be missed by many.

Per the family's wishes, cremation has been chosen. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.






Published in Times Recorder from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-453-7343
