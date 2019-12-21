|
Mary Virginia Moorehead
Zanesville - Mary Virginia Moorehead, 98, of Zanesville passed 8:47 P.M. Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House.
She was born October 9, 1921 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of Alva John Russell Bishop Sr. and Mary Ethel Burgbacher Bishop.
Mary was a Long-time member of Rolling Plains United Methodist Church where she was a member of United Methodist women's group and a graduate of Lash High School. Mary retired from Maysville Schools and enjoyed baking and cooking for her family. Her pies and noodles were the best! She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, playing cards with her sisters, and loved her pets dearly.
Mary is survived by three children; Judy (Harold) Barnhart, Dr. Michael (Dr. Andrea) Moorehead, and Dianne (John) Murphy; a daughter-in-law, Carol Bryan; ten grandchildren, Jeanette Congdon, Russell Bryan, Betsy Beach, Andrew Bryan, Dr. Charles Douglas (Sarah) Moorehead, Lynette (Josh) Garland, Kimberly (Dominic) Cartwright, Daniel (Courtney) Moorehead, Molly (John) Zingaro, and Meghan (Chris) Dunn; sixteen great-grandchildren; two sisters Anna Powell and Donna (Jerry) Frazier; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death in addition to her parents by her husband, Howard B. Moorehead; a son Thomas A. Bryan; a grandson Tommy Bryan; two sisters, Ruth Sarbaugh and Betty Slaven; two brothers, Alva John Russell Bishop Jr. and Ralph Bishop.
Friends may call 10:00 to 11:30 A.M. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home with funeral service at 11:30 A.M. with Pat Wiseman Jones officiating. Burial will conclude at the Poplar Fork Cemetery, Gratiot.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019