Mary "MJ" Walker
Mary Jean "MJ" Walker, 96 of Zanesville died peacefully Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her residence under Genesis Hospice Care.
She was born November 28, 1923 in Zanesville the daughter of Addison Riley Stiers and Helen M. (Dailey) Stiers.
MJ was a charter member of Joy Lutheran Church in Ocala, Florida and attended church locally at Central Presbyterian Church. She was a 1944 Graduate of Muskingum College and after college was employed with Standard Oil of Ohio. She later worked with Republic Steel in Cleveland where she retired in 1984 as Administrator of Personnel. After her retirement, she moved from Cleveland to Ocala Florida in 1987 until 2012 when she moved to Zanesville and lived at the Primrose Retirement Community. MJ was very active with her church, enjoyed travel, loved the arts & especially liked to entertain family & friends.
She is survived by her brother-in-law, Ed Swanson; 3 nieces; Amy (John) Weals, Suzanne Hughes and Rebecca (EJ) Swierz; a great niece, Abby Beard; 4 great nephews, Greg O'Dell, Nathan Hughes, Joseph Swierz & Samuel Swierz; and 3 great great nephews; 5 cousins, David Wilson, Bob Wilson, John Turner, Mark Turner and Scott Turner. MJ was preceded in death in addition to her parents, by her husband of 47 years, William S. Walker; two sisters, Winifred Stiers and Jane Swanson.
A private funeral service will held by the family. She will be buried next to her husband at a later date at the Sunset Memorial Park Association, North Olmsted, OH.
The family would like to extend their gratitude & thanks to the staff at Primrose & Genesis Hospice for their loving care.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with MJ's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Mary Jean "MJ" Walker, 96 of Zanesville died peacefully Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her residence under Genesis Hospice Care.
She was born November 28, 1923 in Zanesville the daughter of Addison Riley Stiers and Helen M. (Dailey) Stiers.
MJ was a charter member of Joy Lutheran Church in Ocala, Florida and attended church locally at Central Presbyterian Church. She was a 1944 Graduate of Muskingum College and after college was employed with Standard Oil of Ohio. She later worked with Republic Steel in Cleveland where she retired in 1984 as Administrator of Personnel. After her retirement, she moved from Cleveland to Ocala Florida in 1987 until 2012 when she moved to Zanesville and lived at the Primrose Retirement Community. MJ was very active with her church, enjoyed travel, loved the arts & especially liked to entertain family & friends.
She is survived by her brother-in-law, Ed Swanson; 3 nieces; Amy (John) Weals, Suzanne Hughes and Rebecca (EJ) Swierz; a great niece, Abby Beard; 4 great nephews, Greg O'Dell, Nathan Hughes, Joseph Swierz & Samuel Swierz; and 3 great great nephews; 5 cousins, David Wilson, Bob Wilson, John Turner, Mark Turner and Scott Turner. MJ was preceded in death in addition to her parents, by her husband of 47 years, William S. Walker; two sisters, Winifred Stiers and Jane Swanson.
A private funeral service will held by the family. She will be buried next to her husband at a later date at the Sunset Memorial Park Association, North Olmsted, OH.
The family would like to extend their gratitude & thanks to the staff at Primrose & Genesis Hospice for their loving care.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with MJ's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.