Mary "Mj" Walker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary "MJ" Walker

Mary Jean "MJ" Walker, 96 of Zanesville died peacefully Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her residence under Genesis Hospice Care.

She was born November 28, 1923 in Zanesville the daughter of Addison Riley Stiers and Helen M. (Dailey) Stiers.

MJ was a charter member of Joy Lutheran Church in Ocala, Florida and attended church locally at Central Presbyterian Church. She was a 1944 Graduate of Muskingum College and after college was employed with Standard Oil of Ohio. She later worked with Republic Steel in Cleveland where she retired in 1984 as Administrator of Personnel. After her retirement, she moved from Cleveland to Ocala Florida in 1987 until 2012 when she moved to Zanesville and lived at the Primrose Retirement Community. MJ was very active with her church, enjoyed travel, loved the arts & especially liked to entertain family & friends.

She is survived by her brother-in-law, Ed Swanson; 3 nieces; Amy (John) Weals, Suzanne Hughes and Rebecca (EJ) Swierz; a great niece, Abby Beard; 4 great nephews, Greg O'Dell, Nathan Hughes, Joseph Swierz & Samuel Swierz; and 3 great great nephews; 5 cousins, David Wilson, Bob Wilson, John Turner, Mark Turner and Scott Turner. MJ was preceded in death in addition to her parents, by her husband of 47 years, William S. Walker; two sisters, Winifred Stiers and Jane Swanson.

A private funeral service will held by the family. She will be buried next to her husband at a later date at the Sunset Memorial Park Association, North Olmsted, OH.

The family would like to extend their gratitude & thanks to the staff at Primrose & Genesis Hospice for their loving care.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with MJ's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved