Crooksville - Marybelle Giles Hannum, 88, of Crooksville passed away at 11:44 PM, on Monday, February 25, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family, following a lengthy battle with dementia.



She was born October 23, 1930 in Crooksville, the daughter of the late, John W. and Mary Ellen (Jones) Giles.



Marybelle was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was an avid antiquer, always on the search for the next great find. She was a life-long resident of Crooksville, graduating from Crooksville High School in 1948 where she would later serve as a school secretary. She then retired from Glasfloss Industries after 25 years of employment. For over 50 years, Marybelle could always be found on election day at her post as a dedicated and steadfast poll worker. In addition, she was also a very avid sports fan, it did not matter what sport or who was playing, she was always excited by the comradery and intensity of any organized activity.



Marybelle was an incredibly active and devoted member of Church of The Atonement Catholic Church in Crooksville. Within the walls of Church of The Atonement she and her family received the sacraments. Marybelle dedicated her time singing in the church choir and proclaiming the liturgy of the Word as a lector/reader. She was instrumental in organizing and presenting the church's annual May Crowning ceremony. It is all too fitting that the very church in which she was confirmed, spent her adult life being an active member would be the place which would house and host her body's final journey.



She is survived by her daughters and devoted caregivers, Teresa (Rick) Huffman, Kathleen (Tim) Danielson, Khristine (Mike) Hanson; Kevin (Takiko) Hannum, Patrick Hannum, and Kelly Hannum; her grandchildren, Sean (Lindsay) Hannum, Josh (Michele) Dorsey, Karrie (Aaron) Martin, Shane (Heather) Dorsey, Joe (Brandy) Hannum, Kaci (Matt) Martin, Hunter (Courtney) Huffman, Cole (Joanne) Huffman, Janelle (Ben) Bennett and Jennifer Hanson and her 16 great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, preceding Marybelle in death are her husband, Patrick Hannum who passed away June 24, 2012; her sisters, Bernice Hayman, Hazel (John) Stoyanoff, Lois (Gene) Grube and her brother, Raymond (Jean) Giles and her sister-in-law, Shela Hannum.



The Hannum family invites all friends to visit 4:00 PM-8:00 PM, Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville where a Christian vigil and wake service will begin at 7:30 PM, followed by a reciting of the Holy Rosary led by Deacon Mark Weiner. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM, Friday March 1, at Church of The Atonement Catholic Church, 300 Winter St. Crooksville with Fr. Michael Hartge presiding at celebrant. Marybelle will be laid to rest beside her husband, Patrick in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Crooksville.



Memorial contributions may be made in Marybelle's name to Church of The Atonement Catholic Church, C/O St. Rose, 309 N. Main St., New Lexington. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.



The family would like to extend a most gracious 'Thank You' to the caregivers who have assisted in Marybelle's care for the past 10 years; Heather Dorsey, Mary Truax, Linda Martin, Billie Smith, Mollie Potts, Dustin Grimes, Sunny Murphy and Marlys Barbee. A special 'Thank You' to Shrivers Hometown Hospice for their care.



Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 27, 2019