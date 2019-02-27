Services
Goebel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
36 North Buckeye Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
(740) 982-4911
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goebel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
36 North Buckeye Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
View Map
Wake
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
7:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of The Atonement Catholic Church
300 Winter St
Crooksville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marybelle Hannum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marybelle Giles Hannum


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marybelle Giles Hannum Obituary
Marybelle Giles Hannum

Crooksville - Marybelle Giles Hannum, 88, of Crooksville passed away at 11:44 PM, on Monday, February 25, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family, following a lengthy battle with dementia.

She was born October 23, 1930 in Crooksville, the daughter of the late, John W. and Mary Ellen (Jones) Giles.

Marybelle was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was an avid antiquer, always on the search for the next great find. She was a life-long resident of Crooksville, graduating from Crooksville High School in 1948 where she would later serve as a school secretary. She then retired from Glasfloss Industries after 25 years of employment. For over 50 years, Marybelle could always be found on election day at her post as a dedicated and steadfast poll worker. In addition, she was also a very avid sports fan, it did not matter what sport or who was playing, she was always excited by the comradery and intensity of any organized activity.

Marybelle was an incredibly active and devoted member of Church of The Atonement Catholic Church in Crooksville. Within the walls of Church of The Atonement she and her family received the sacraments. Marybelle dedicated her time singing in the church choir and proclaiming the liturgy of the Word as a lector/reader. She was instrumental in organizing and presenting the church's annual May Crowning ceremony. It is all too fitting that the very church in which she was confirmed, spent her adult life being an active member would be the place which would house and host her body's final journey.

She is survived by her daughters and devoted caregivers, Teresa (Rick) Huffman, Kathleen (Tim) Danielson, Khristine (Mike) Hanson; Kevin (Takiko) Hannum, Patrick Hannum, and Kelly Hannum; her grandchildren, Sean (Lindsay) Hannum, Josh (Michele) Dorsey, Karrie (Aaron) Martin, Shane (Heather) Dorsey, Joe (Brandy) Hannum, Kaci (Matt) Martin, Hunter (Courtney) Huffman, Cole (Joanne) Huffman, Janelle (Ben) Bennett and Jennifer Hanson and her 16 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, preceding Marybelle in death are her husband, Patrick Hannum who passed away June 24, 2012; her sisters, Bernice Hayman, Hazel (John) Stoyanoff, Lois (Gene) Grube and her brother, Raymond (Jean) Giles and her sister-in-law, Shela Hannum.

The Hannum family invites all friends to visit 4:00 PM-8:00 PM, Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville where a Christian vigil and wake service will begin at 7:30 PM, followed by a reciting of the Holy Rosary led by Deacon Mark Weiner. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM, Friday March 1, at Church of The Atonement Catholic Church, 300 Winter St. Crooksville with Fr. Michael Hartge presiding at celebrant. Marybelle will be laid to rest beside her husband, Patrick in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Crooksville.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marybelle's name to Church of The Atonement Catholic Church, C/O St. Rose, 309 N. Main St., New Lexington. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a most gracious 'Thank You' to the caregivers who have assisted in Marybelle's care for the past 10 years; Heather Dorsey, Mary Truax, Linda Martin, Billie Smith, Mollie Potts, Dustin Grimes, Sunny Murphy and Marlys Barbee. A special 'Thank You' to Shrivers Hometown Hospice for their care.

You may read the obituary, sign the Online Register Book (Memory Wall) and share a special thought with the family on our Website at www.goebelfuneralhome.com and Like us on Facebook.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goebel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now