DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
1954 - 2019
Zanesville - Matthew Kevin Ferguson, 64 of Zanesville, passed away July 17, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House.

He was born August 29, 1954 in Zanesville, son of the late, George Ferguson and Maxine Moore Ferguson. He was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters LUA 495. He was a Catholic by faith, loved woodworking, bowling and shooting pool. Matt loved life and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his son Charlie Ferguson of Zanesville; brother Patrick Ferguson of Granville; sisters, Beth Ann Beckwith of Zanesville, Valerie Snider of Zanesville, Jane (Dennis) Thomas of Texas; mother of his son Roxy Grant; several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his constant companion Leanna Shepherd Wilson.

Calling hours will be held 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, July 19, 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 20, 2019. Burial will follow at Mt. Horeb Cemetery.

As Matt would always say "See you in the funny papers"

In lieu of flowers donation can be made to Genesis Hospice Care 713 Forest Ave. Zanesville, OH 43701.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder on July 19, 2019
