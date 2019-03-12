Resources
Fullerton, CA - Mr. Matthew Lewis Patton, age 67, of Fullerton, CA, passed away March 7, 2019. He was born to the late Ralph Clark and Betty June (Sedgwick) Patton in Marietta, OH on June 12, 1951.

After graduating high school, Matthew received a bachelor's in business. He worked for Suzuki as a Warehouse Technician for thirty years.

Matthew was preceded in death by his, parents Ralph and Betty Patton.

He leaves to cherish his memories his brother, Clark Sedgwick Patton of Sparta, TN; sister, Dr. June Patton Beamer and husband, Jerry Moyers of Winnsboro, TX; niece, Jane Elise Patton of Chicago, IL and aunt and uncle, Robert and Joyce Fellows of Fullerton, CA.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 12, 2019
