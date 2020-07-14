Matthew S. FitzZanesville - Matthew Scott Fitz, 44 of Zanesville, passed away at his residence on July 12, 2020.Matt was born in Zanesville on February 1, 1976. He is the son of Bridgette (Allbright) Fitz of Zanesville and Terry Lee (Ida) Fitz of Philo.Matt attended Philo High School, He was a free spirit who loved motorcycles, trucks, listening to music and he was an avid N.C. Tarheals Basketball fan.In addition to his parents, Matt is survived by his five daughters, Sydney Fitz, Carly Fitz, Kearstin Nottingham, Jordan Fitz and Arriane Fitz; his half-sister, Robyn Perkins; his maternal grandparents, Frank and Rose Wright and his uncle, Mike and Shirley Fitz.Matt is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Paul and Margaret Fitz and his uncle, Gerry Fitz.Please make memorial contributions to the Farus Funeral Home to help with expenses.Visitations will be 5 to 7 pm on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral Services will be held at 11 am on Friday with Pastor Dee Rader officiating the service. He will be laid to rest in Duncan Falls Cemetey.