Maurice E. Waddell
Cambridge - Maurice E. Waddell, 63, of Cambridge passed away in his home while in the loving company of his family on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was born on January 2, 1956 to Mary (Fife) Cravens in Cambridge, Ohio. Maurice was a hard worker who enjoyed his time outdoors fishing and hunting. He was a wonderful man who loved his family and cherished his grandchildren.
Maurice is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Waddell, his son, Maurice (Alison) Waddell, III, his son Jeremy (Fiancée, Athena) Waddell, his grandchildren, Andrea and Brooklyn Waddell, his brother, William Waddell, and his sister Haley (Dwaine) Black, and his stepfather, John Gravens; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother.
Friends and family are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life for Maurice at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord on Saturday, January 4th, 2019 from 4 to 5 PM. Services will be held at 5 PM and Deacon Patrick Wilson will officiate the services. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Guernsey located at 9711 E Pike Rd, Cambridge, OH 43725.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020