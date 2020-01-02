Services
Farus Funeral Home
63 W Main St
New Concord, OH 43762
(740) 826-4318
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Waddell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice E. Waddell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice E. Waddell Obituary
Maurice E. Waddell

Cambridge - Maurice E. Waddell, 63, of Cambridge passed away in his home while in the loving company of his family on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was born on January 2, 1956 to Mary (Fife) Cravens in Cambridge, Ohio. Maurice was a hard worker who enjoyed his time outdoors fishing and hunting. He was a wonderful man who loved his family and cherished his grandchildren.

Maurice is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Waddell, his son, Maurice (Alison) Waddell, III, his son Jeremy (Fiancée, Athena) Waddell, his grandchildren, Andrea and Brooklyn Waddell, his brother, William Waddell, and his sister Haley (Dwaine) Black, and his stepfather, John Gravens; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother.

Friends and family are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life for Maurice at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord on Saturday, January 4th, 2019 from 4 to 5 PM. Services will be held at 5 PM and Deacon Patrick Wilson will officiate the services. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Guernsey located at 9711 E Pike Rd, Cambridge, OH 43725.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -