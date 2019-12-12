|
Maxine Brooks
Newark - Maxine H. Brooks, age 87, of Newark, passed away surrounded by family at her home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was born on June 5, 1932 to the late Stanley and Nora (Carroll) Farmer.
A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Maxine will be laid to rest at Cedar Hill Cemetery following the service. Family will greet friends from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the funeral home.
Maxine and her late husband, Jack, owned and operated Brooks IGA in Coshocton for many years. After that, she became a cashier at Walmart. She was a hard worker and fiercely loved her family. She will be greatly missed.
Maxine is survived by her sons, Danny (Margaret) Brooks, Jackie L. Brooks, and Dean (Marla) Brooks; grandchildren, Kim (Adam) Frazier, Clayton (Julie) Brooks, and Carrie (Scott Moran) Brooks, Andy (Charlotte) Davis, and Joey (Melissa) and Nick Brooks; great grandchildren, Elliot, Mia, Negan, Cayden, Chloe, Courtney, and Chance Brooks, Kaden Davis, Mattie Davis, Clay Davis, and Aly, Bethany, Hailey, and Emily Brooks; and special friend and hairdresser, Pat Phillips.
In addition to her parents and husband, Maxine is preceded in death by siblings, Art, Bobby, Jack, Edward, Billy, Faye, Rosebud, Eunice May, Darlene, and Myrtle Grace; and daughter-in-law, Brenda J. Brooks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019