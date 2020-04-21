Resources
Zanesville - Maxine L. Grubb 95, of Zanesville, formerly of McConnelsville, passed away at 11:35 p.m. April 20, 2020 at the Clay House in Zanesville. She worked at an airplane factory in Columbus and was a homemaker. She was born Feb. 26, 1925 in Guernsey County the daughter of the late Edgar Ridgley and Clara Lake. She is survived by her children; Linda Lallathin of Quaker City, Paula Blair of McConnelsville, Peggy Grubb of Mt. Perry, Duane Grubb of Marietta and Darrell Grubb of Whipple; eight grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild; one sister, Sandra Roberts of Mt. Perry; and a brother, Frederick Ridgley of Hilliard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth L. Grubb who died on November 15, 1999; one sister, Mildred Lemon; brothers, Harold, Marian, Ralph and Arthur Ridgley. No services or calling hours will be held at this time, she will be buried by her husband in McConnelsville Cemetery. Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
