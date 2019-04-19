Services
Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
740-962-4471
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for McConnelsville Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

McConnelsville Michael D. Dawson


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
McConnelsville Michael D. Dawson Obituary
McConnelsville Michael D. Dawson

Malta - McConnelsville Michael D. Dawson, 69, of Malta passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his home. He was born September 16, 1949 in Zanesville to the late Clair Dawson and Rose Edna Lyons Dawson. Michael was a retired bulldozer operator and attended Neelysville Church of Christ. He was also a former school bus driver. He is survived by two daughters Alice (David) Price of Malta and Michelle (Jason) Norman of Cincinnati, three sons Mathew (Lilica) Dawson of Japan, James Seals and Vondale Tigner of Stockport, and Brian (Alexis) Dawson of Malta. Also surviving are eighteen grandchildren and one great grandchild, a brother David Dawson of Stockport, four sisters Kay Trader of Logan, Beth (Buddy) Murphy Chesterhill, Lisa Page and Roxanne (Tony) Riley all of Stockport. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Darlene Dawson and a brother Randy Dawson. Friends and family may call Friday, April 19, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville. A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Sharon Slowter officiating. Michael will be laid to rest beside his wife Darlene in the Malta Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now