McConnelsville Michael D. Dawson
Malta - McConnelsville Michael D. Dawson, 69, of Malta passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his home. He was born September 16, 1949 in Zanesville to the late Clair Dawson and Rose Edna Lyons Dawson. Michael was a retired bulldozer operator and attended Neelysville Church of Christ. He was also a former school bus driver. He is survived by two daughters Alice (David) Price of Malta and Michelle (Jason) Norman of Cincinnati, three sons Mathew (Lilica) Dawson of Japan, James Seals and Vondale Tigner of Stockport, and Brian (Alexis) Dawson of Malta. Also surviving are eighteen grandchildren and one great grandchild, a brother David Dawson of Stockport, four sisters Kay Trader of Logan, Beth (Buddy) Murphy Chesterhill, Lisa Page and Roxanne (Tony) Riley all of Stockport. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Darlene Dawson and a brother Randy Dawson. Friends and family may call Friday, April 19, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville. A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Sharon Slowter officiating. Michael will be laid to rest beside his wife Darlene in the Malta Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 19, 2019