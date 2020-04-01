Services
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calvert Park
corner of Danville Street and Calvert Street off of Sharon Avenue
behind Jim Tucker Memorial Park, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Megan Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Megan N. Tucker


1987 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Megan N. Tucker Obituary
Megan N. Tucker

Zanesville - Megan N. Tucker, 32, of Zanesville, passed away at her home Friday, March 27, 2020, following a long and very hard fought battle with personal demons. She was born December 12, 1987, in Zanesville, the daughter of Michelle Smith and Shane Tracey.

Megan was a cosmetologist for many years and pursued her education to receive her Bachelor's Degree in Social Work. She greatly enjoyed helping anyone who needed a helping hand whether they be young or old. She enjoyed spending time with Tyler and working with the West Rangers Youth Football Team. Her favorite things were to smile and laugh, and when she entered the room everyone new a sweet angel had entered. She never met a stranger and cherished the time she spent with her family and friends.

In addition to her mother: Michelle Smith, Megan is survived by her soul mate: Tyler Ransom; two daughters: Tayah Johnson and Tylar Blake; two stepsons: Ty Ransom and Koby Ransom; her mother-in-law: Ronda Goldsmith; two brothers-in-law: Todd Ransom and Jordan Ransom; her siblings: Samantha (Michael) James, Britny Ault, Deserae Simpson, Mack Shultz; her step-father: Sam (Lisa) James; special friend since childhood: Tiana Carrel; a special nephew: Rowan Shultz; grandparents: Ron Carroll, Sr., Wanda (Steve) Barrett and Helen (George) Waltz,

and a host of other family and friends.

In addition to her father: Shane Tracey, Megan was preceded in death by one brother: Kenny "TJ" Tucker.

A Celebration Gathering in Honor of Megan and a special life lived will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020, from 1-4 PM, at Calvert Park, corner of Danville Street and Calvert Street off of Sharon Avenue, behind Jim Tucker Memorial Park. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Megan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
Download Now