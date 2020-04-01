|
Megan N. Tucker
Zanesville - Megan N. Tucker, 32, of Zanesville, passed away at her home Friday, March 27, 2020, following a long and very hard fought battle with personal demons. She was born December 12, 1987, in Zanesville, the daughter of Michelle Smith and Shane Tracey.
Megan was a cosmetologist for many years and pursued her education to receive her Bachelor's Degree in Social Work. She greatly enjoyed helping anyone who needed a helping hand whether they be young or old. She enjoyed spending time with Tyler and working with the West Rangers Youth Football Team. Her favorite things were to smile and laugh, and when she entered the room everyone new a sweet angel had entered. She never met a stranger and cherished the time she spent with her family and friends.
In addition to her mother: Michelle Smith, Megan is survived by her soul mate: Tyler Ransom; two daughters: Tayah Johnson and Tylar Blake; two stepsons: Ty Ransom and Koby Ransom; her mother-in-law: Ronda Goldsmith; two brothers-in-law: Todd Ransom and Jordan Ransom; her siblings: Samantha (Michael) James, Britny Ault, Deserae Simpson, Mack Shultz; her step-father: Sam (Lisa) James; special friend since childhood: Tiana Carrel; a special nephew: Rowan Shultz; grandparents: Ron Carroll, Sr., Wanda (Steve) Barrett and Helen (George) Waltz,
and a host of other family and friends.
In addition to her father: Shane Tracey, Megan was preceded in death by one brother: Kenny "TJ" Tucker.
A Celebration Gathering in Honor of Megan and a special life lived will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020, from 1-4 PM, at Calvert Park, corner of Danville Street and Calvert Street off of Sharon Avenue, behind Jim Tucker Memorial Park. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020