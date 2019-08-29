|
|
Melanie Ann Sterling
Zanesville - The beloved Melanie Ann Sterling sadly passed away Sunday August 25, 2019. She was born July 21, 1937 in Zanesville Ohio, the daughter of George Schultheis and Margaret Evans Schultheis. She left behind the love of her life, Ed Sterling, married in 1958.
Melanie was a loving caring wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family. In addition to her husband Ed of 61 years Melanie is survived by her three daughters Susan(Doug) Abercrombie of Chicago, Cathy (Russ) Nelson of Zanesville and Ann (Mike)Taylor of Granville. Ed and Melanie have one son Mike Sterling of Zanesville.
Melanie was blessed with nine grandchildren: Jenna (Jerrad) Luburgh, Michelle Abercrombie, Kelsey Sterling, Joseph Quinn, Elizabeth (Corey) Buckingham, Colin Abercrombie, Zachary Taylor, Maxwell Taylor, along with three great grandchildren.
She is survived by one brother Dick (Misae) Schultheis of Zanesville
In addition to her parents Melanie was preceded in death by her grandson, Andrew Quinn and two brothers Robert Schultheis and David Schultheis.
Melanie was a pillar of the community as a role model, mentor and friend. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She was an avid bowler and golfer. She was a member of Zanesville Country Club. Melanie enjoyed playing bridge and often volunteered at Genesis Hospital. You could always count on Melanie to lend a hand.
Friends may call at Hillis, Combs, and Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Ave Zanesville on Saturday August 31, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 128 South Seventh, Zanesville, Ohio. Calling hours from 2:00 to 3:00pm. Church Services begin at 3:00 pm with Pastor Wilson affiliating.
To sign an online guest book please go to www.hilliscombsneator.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019