Melissa Lin Woodrum Kelley
1986- 2020
Melissa Lin Woodrum Kelley, age 34, of Olive Hill, KY, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany, Indiana.
Melissa was born in Coshocton, Ohio to Mike and Tina Smith. She was adopted at age 2, by Linda and Woody Woodrum. She graduated from Morgan High School in McConnelsville, Ohio and she attended Kentucky Christian University.
Melissa was a Christian and gave her life to the Lord. She was a member of Calvary Temple Apostolic Church in Olive Hill. She was a stay at home mom, and also worked as a certified nurse assistant and substitute teacher's aide. She enjoyed spending time and helping out at the local fire department.
Melissa was preceded in death by her birth father, Mike; her father, Woody; her step-sister, Jill Yarnall; her grandparents, Laurence and Charlotte Beatty, Harold Davis, and Wilma Newell.
She is survived by her husband of 11 years, Vincent; her daughter, Maleyla; son, Elijah; her mother, Linda (Bill) Tompkins; one brother, Matt Woodrum; one half-brother, Kevin Woodrum; four step-sisters, Kelley Robertson, Amanda Welsh, Amber Wilson, and Aleena Nichols; two step-brothers, Ryder Hodge, Cary Hodge; her birth mother, Tina; one sister-in-law, Amelia Kelley; and her mothers and fathers-in-law, Barbara and Jim Ferguson, and Robert and Donna Kelley. In addition to these she also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends who will greatly miss her.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 2:00PM at the First Christian Church in Olive Hill, KY. Burial will follow at the Dean-Davis Cemetery near Olive Hill, KY.
Friends may visit from 6:00PM - 9:00PM on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 and 10:00AM - 2:00 PM Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the First Christian Church, Caleb Powers Dr., Olive Hill, KY.
Memorial contributions may be made in Melissa's memory to Scholarship Fund for Maleyla and Elijah Kelley at the First National Bank of Grayson, Olive Hill Branch, 168 Railroad St., Olive Hill, KY 41164.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Online Condolences may be sent to www.duvallandmoore.com