Melissa Marie Sweat
Zanesville - Melissa Marie Sweat, 32 passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was born November 4, 1986 in Zanesville to John Sweat and Diana (Larry) Wilson-Tabler. Melissa was a graduate of Foxfire High School and she enjoyed doing hair and nails.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children: Jaleel Johnson, Bryndel Mitchell and Brynnen Mitchell; two brothers: Jay Sweat and Justin (Abby) Sweat; four sisters: Laura (Mike) Stolicny, Ami (William) Stevens, Misty (Steven) Westcott and Amber Adler; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be 3 to 5PM Monday, April 8 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Following the visitation the family will have a meal in the Snouffer banquet room.
To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our caring staff at 740.450.8000.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 5, 2019