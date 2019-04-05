Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melissa Sweat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa Marie Sweat


1986 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melissa Marie Sweat Obituary
Melissa Marie Sweat

Zanesville - Melissa Marie Sweat, 32 passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was born November 4, 1986 in Zanesville to John Sweat and Diana (Larry) Wilson-Tabler. Melissa was a graduate of Foxfire High School and she enjoyed doing hair and nails.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children: Jaleel Johnson, Bryndel Mitchell and Brynnen Mitchell; two brothers: Jay Sweat and Justin (Abby) Sweat; four sisters: Laura (Mike) Stolicny, Ami (William) Stevens, Misty (Steven) Westcott and Amber Adler; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be 3 to 5PM Monday, April 8 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Following the visitation the family will have a meal in the Snouffer banquet room.

To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our caring staff at 740.450.8000.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
Download Now