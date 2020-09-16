Melvin Kennedy, Sr.Zanesville - Melvin Andrew Kennedy, Sr., went to be with The Lord on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Melvin was born November 25, 1938 to the late Denver L. and Irene E. (Mayle) Kennedy. In addition to his parents, Melvin is also preceded in death by his beloved son, Melvin Andrew Kennedy, Jr.; several siblings; and several aunts and uncles.Melvin leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and dedicated wife, Patricia Mae Kennedy; his beloved children, Mark Kennedy, Missy (Walt) Brennan, Marcia Kennedy, and Mindi (Vince) Redolf; grandchildren, Erica Roberts, Erin (Dan) Minosky, Kenna Kennedy, Marrkys Kennedy, Gage Shample, Nikkolys Kennedy, Ashley (Ryan) McKibben, Allison Kennedy, Amber (Brad) Fitzpatrick, Gino Redolf, and Rachel (Garrett) Atkins; great-grandchildren, Ian and Carson McKibben, Ashlynne, Noah and Cam Fitzpatrick, Akyiah Kennedy, Dejah Rasor, Bryson Yingling and Keturah Atkins; and a host of many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.Melvin was a long-time Sunday school teacher. He was a dedicated member of The First Church of God, holding many offices over the years at both their Zanesville and New Lexington congregations. Melvin even had a hand in the erection of First Church of God. He liked to watch the news, specifically CNN, as well as country western shows in his free time. Melvin was a tool maker by trade, and a handy man of all kinds of work. When something needed done, Melvin would see to it that it was completed. He took pride in helping his wife around their home. Melvin was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed.You may call on the family Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. An additional hour of viewing will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., all of which is to be held at Burrell Funeral Services. Minister Tim Poling officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Burrell Funeral Service is serving the family.