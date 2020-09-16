1/1
Melvin Kennedy Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin Kennedy, Sr.

Zanesville - Melvin Andrew Kennedy, Sr., went to be with The Lord on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Melvin was born November 25, 1938 to the late Denver L. and Irene E. (Mayle) Kennedy. In addition to his parents, Melvin is also preceded in death by his beloved son, Melvin Andrew Kennedy, Jr.; several siblings; and several aunts and uncles.

Melvin leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and dedicated wife, Patricia Mae Kennedy; his beloved children, Mark Kennedy, Missy (Walt) Brennan, Marcia Kennedy, and Mindi (Vince) Redolf; grandchildren, Erica Roberts, Erin (Dan) Minosky, Kenna Kennedy, Marrkys Kennedy, Gage Shample, Nikkolys Kennedy, Ashley (Ryan) McKibben, Allison Kennedy, Amber (Brad) Fitzpatrick, Gino Redolf, and Rachel (Garrett) Atkins; great-grandchildren, Ian and Carson McKibben, Ashlynne, Noah and Cam Fitzpatrick, Akyiah Kennedy, Dejah Rasor, Bryson Yingling and Keturah Atkins; and a host of many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.

Melvin was a long-time Sunday school teacher. He was a dedicated member of The First Church of God, holding many offices over the years at both their Zanesville and New Lexington congregations. Melvin even had a hand in the erection of First Church of God. He liked to watch the news, specifically CNN, as well as country western shows in his free time. Melvin was a tool maker by trade, and a handy man of all kinds of work. When something needed done, Melvin would see to it that it was completed. He took pride in helping his wife around their home. Melvin was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed.

You may call on the family Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. An additional hour of viewing will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., all of which is to be held at Burrell Funeral Services. Minister Tim Poling officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Burrell Funeral Service is serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-453-7343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved