Mendel A. Smith


1943 - 2019
Mendel A. Smith Obituary
Mendel A. Smith

Malta - Mendel A. Smith, age 76, of Malta, Ohio died at 11:50 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born January 25, 1943 in McConnelsville, a son of Rollie and Wava Mendel Smith. He worked for gould for 40 years as and Electricians Helper, attended Grace United Methodist Church, and was a member of Bartlett Lodge #293 F&AM.

He is survived by 3 sons: Andrew Smith of Whipple, Matthew (Lisa) Smith of Zanesville, Sammy (Stacey) Smith of Duncan Falls; 3 daughters: Shelli Lewis of Waterford, Lori (David) Work of McConnelsville, Jenni (David) Beattey of Nashport; 16 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, and 1 brother: James R (LuAnn) Smith of Zanesville. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Karen R. Smith.

Services will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville with Rhett Matheney officiating. Burial will be in the Malta Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. Masonic services will be held at 10:30 a.m. To leave a message of condolence for the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
