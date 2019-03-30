|
Merrill Cutler
Frazeysburg - Merrill J. Cutler, 94, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Thursday afternoon, March 28, 2019 at Adams Lane Care Center in Zanesville, Ohio.
Born May 30, 1924 in Bennington, Vermont he was a son of the late Merrill M. and Mary Hannah (Middleton) Cutler. Merrill proudly served our county in the U. S. Army during World War II and received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. He was a retired self-employed carpenter and was a member of the VFW, the American Legion and the DAV, all of Zanesville.
Surviving is his companion and friend of 30 years, Waynolae Norris of Frazeysburg; one son, Stanley (Simone) Cutler of Saco, Maine; one daughter, Nadeen (Robert) Biehler of Paradise, California; two grandchildren, Michael (Patricia) Cutler and Holly (Matt) LeBlanc and five great grandchildren, Michael, Alexxis and Nathan Cutler, Logan and Piper LeBlanc. Also surviving is one sister, Pauline Jacobs of Bennington, Vermont and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose (Delaney) Cutler whom he married November 28, 1945 and who died July 7, 1989; a sister, Betty Gallant and a brother in-law, Leroy Jacobs.
Calling hour will be from 11am to 1pm Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral services will be 1:00pm Monday, April 1, 2019 at the funeral home with Father Donald Franks officiating.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 30, 2019