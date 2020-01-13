|
Michael B. Ozimok
New Lexington, Ohio - Michael B. Ozimok, 25, of New Lexington, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born August 14, 1994 at Saint Ann's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio to Michael R. and Janet Moore Ozimok. He was known to many as Mikey but a majority knew him as Oz or Ozzie. Mikey was an excellent athlete before a diagnosis of epilepsy took that away. He was also an avid hunter, fisher, and he loved to look for ginseng. He could not wait to take his nephew Nolan, who was his pride and joy, on his first hunt. Mikey had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. Mikey never met a stranger and made everyone feel as if they were family. He was the life of the party and light up every room he went in to. You could not be sad when Mikey was around. The world got a little bit quieter and dimmer when he left this earth. He was a member of Saint Rose Catholic Church of New Lexington. Mikey is survived by his parents, Michael R. and Janet Ozimok; sister, Nicole (Austin) Chuvalas; nephew, Nolan Chuvalas; step-brother, Brandon Osborne; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10am-11:45am on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12noon on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Saint Rose Catholic Church, corner of North Main and West Water Streets, New Lexington, Ohio with Father Michael Hartge as celebrant. At the conclusion of Mass, all are invited to the Parish Community Center for a luncheon. Private burial will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation Ohio, 895 Central Avenue, Suite 550, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020