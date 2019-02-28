|
Dr. Michael Bradshaw Vitt
Somerset, Ohio - Dr. Michael Bradshaw Vitt passed away on
Feburary 21, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Samuel
and Marie Fazzin Vitt; his sister Joann. He is survived
by Debra Halsey and their loving family that they shared
and that will miss him immensely. Dr. Vitt is also
survived by his brother Mark Vitt his wife Jeanne and
their son, Sammy and their daughter, Morgan.
Dr. Vitt will also be missed by his extended family,
the community that he served for many years. From
his oral surgery practice that he owned and operated
for 26 years in Newark, Ohio, to the extensive work he
did with veteran affairs facilities in Columbus, Ohio. He
worked very hard attempting to help and better the
lives of returning veterans that had sacrificed for this
country that he loved so much.
He will also not be forgotten by the number of
friends he had gathered in the hunting and fishing
community. He enjoyed the sports so much, but
enjoyed passing on the traditions and his knowledge
even more. We don't think he was ever happier than
when he was teaching a child to identify, track, and
respect a woodland animal, or teaching a first timer
to shoot a bow or firearm. He devoted a lot of time on
his properties enabling disabled, sick, and first time
hunters the opportunity to hunt and be successful that
they might have not otherwise gotten.
Dr. Vitt will be missed beyond words and never
be forgotten. Thank you Mike for greatly touching
and enriching our lives!
Love, your family
Memorial Service will be held from 12noon-2:00pm on
Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Trout Club, 2250
Horns Hill Road, Newark, OH 43055.
Donations in Dr. Vitt's name will be accepted to
the Perry County Junior Fair Board, c/o: Perry County
Ag. Society, P.O. Box 189, New Lexington, Ohio 43764
in order for him to continue contributing to young peoples
lives in his community.
Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street,
New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements.
Obituary and online register book at:
www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019