Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
the Trout Club
2250 Horns Hill Road
Newark, OH
View Map
Dr. Michael Bradshaw Vitt Obituary
Dr. Michael Bradshaw Vitt

Somerset, Ohio - Dr. Michael Bradshaw Vitt passed away on

Feburary 21, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Samuel

and Marie Fazzin Vitt; his sister Joann. He is survived

by Debra Halsey and their loving family that they shared

and that will miss him immensely. Dr. Vitt is also

survived by his brother Mark Vitt his wife Jeanne and

their son, Sammy and their daughter, Morgan.

Dr. Vitt will also be missed by his extended family,

the community that he served for many years. From

his oral surgery practice that he owned and operated

for 26 years in Newark, Ohio, to the extensive work he

did with veteran affairs facilities in Columbus, Ohio. He

worked very hard attempting to help and better the

lives of returning veterans that had sacrificed for this

country that he loved so much.

He will also not be forgotten by the number of

friends he had gathered in the hunting and fishing

community. He enjoyed the sports so much, but

enjoyed passing on the traditions and his knowledge

even more. We don't think he was ever happier than

when he was teaching a child to identify, track, and

respect a woodland animal, or teaching a first timer

to shoot a bow or firearm. He devoted a lot of time on

his properties enabling disabled, sick, and first time

hunters the opportunity to hunt and be successful that

they might have not otherwise gotten.

Dr. Vitt will be missed beyond words and never

be forgotten. Thank you Mike for greatly touching

and enriching our lives!

Love, your family

Memorial Service will be held from 12noon-2:00pm on

Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Trout Club, 2250

Horns Hill Road, Newark, OH 43055.

Donations in Dr. Vitt's name will be accepted to

the Perry County Junior Fair Board, c/o: Perry County

Ag. Society, P.O. Box 189, New Lexington, Ohio 43764

in order for him to continue contributing to young peoples

lives in his community.

Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street,

New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements.

Obituary and online register book at:

www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
