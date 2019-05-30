Services
Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-453-7343
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Calling hours
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Memorial Park Cemetery
Resources
Michael "Kookie" Devlin Jr.


1980 - 2019
Michael "Kookie" Devlin Jr. Obituary
Michael "Kookie" Devlin, Jr.

Zanesville - Michael "Kookie" Victor Devlin, Jr., 39, of Zanesville, joined his mother in eternity on Monday, May 27, 2019. Michael was born February 25, 1980 to Michael V. Devlin, Sr. and the late Debra N. Devlin. In addition to his mother, Michael is also preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Patricia Dillon; paternal grandmother, Mary Josslyn; and an uncle, Bob Shultz.

Michael leaves to cherish his memory, his father, Michael V. (Colleen) Devlin, Sr.; loving siblings, James Roberts, Marc Shultz, Lisa (David) Shultz, Mark Devlin, Michelle (Jason) McNutt, Stephanie Smith, Joe (Bobbie) Devlin, Bradd Logan, and Tabbi Rush; several nieces and nephews he cherished as his own children, including special nieces and nephews, Marcus, Cheyenne, Alyssa, Mackenzy, Abby and Kailyn; special cousins, Sammy Dillon and Misty Jewell; special friends, Toray, Misty, Brandy, Amanda and Millissa; his beloved fur baby, Safari; and a host of other family and many friends he considered family.

Michael was known by many as the 'Hostest with the Mostest'. He loved his job as a waiter and truly loved his Tumbleweed and Olive Garden work families. Michael was the life of any room he entered. His infectious laugh spread to anyone who could hear it. Michael loved to sing, was known as a dancing queen, and loved life to the fullest. He will be missed by all who knew him.

You may call on the family Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 1 p.m., at Burrell Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 30, 2019
