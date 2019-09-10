|
|
Michael E. Dumolt
Crooksville - Michael Edward Dumolt, 78, of Crooksville, Ohio died at 9:25 PM, Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Altercare of Somerset nursing facility following a brief illness.
Mike was born September 30, 1940 in Crooksville, the son of the late Michael E. and Catherine (nee: Harbaugh) Dumolt.
He had worked in the oil fields at one time and later was employed at Owens-Corning Fiberglass in Newark from which he retired. Mike loved to hunt deer, squirrels and mushrooms but most especially his annual hunting trips to Pennsylvania with his buddies. Also, he loved growing his vegetable garden and, even in his illness, was able to do a little gardening this summer.
Left to mourn his passing are his sons and their spouses, Rodney and Vanz Dumolt and George and Diana Dumolt; his foster daughter, Gwen Binkley; his sisters, Rita Cooperrider, Kathy Dumolt Crozier and Mary (Rick) Loughman; his brothers, John (Sharon) Dumolt, Stanley (Ruthie) Dumolt and Carl David (Lisa) Dumolt; his grandchildren, Amanda Peck, Rodney 'Sonny', William Michael, Thomas Herman, Anthony James, Shandi and Matthew Dumolt and Cory McKienzie; his great grandchildren, Mariah, Trai, and Isaiah Peck, Lucius and Damon Cottrell, Sable Dumolt, Lakelynn Lauren Wilson-McKienzie and Carter James Wilson and many nieces and nephews.
Welcoming him into his Eternal home are his parents; his beloved wife, Nancy (nee: Heller) Dumolt who died May 26, 2013; his brother and sister-in-law, Vincent 'Jerry' and Rosemary Dumolt; his sister and brothers-in-law, Phyllis and Charlie Deahl and Tim L. Cooperrider.
The Dumolt family will welcome family and friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM, Wednesday, September 11 at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 12 at the funeral home with Kyle Eveland presenting the service. He will be laid to rest next to his wife in Zion Cemetery, Portersville.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mike's memory to Hospice of Central Ohio. Envelopes will be available at the funeral.
You may read the obituary, sign the Online Register Book (Memory Wall) and share a special memory with the family at www.goebelfuneralhome.com or Like us on Facebook
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 10, 2019