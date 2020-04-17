|
Michael Edward Sullivan
New Lexington - Michael Edward Sullivan, 66, of New Lexington, Ohio died at 7:05pm on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare System, Zanesville, Ohio. Born December 18, 1953 in Zanesville, Ohio, son the late Betty Abram Sullivan Stoneburner and Carl E. Sullivan. Mike was a 1972 graduate of New Lexington High School; began working at Higbie-ITT-Cooper Standard after graduation and retired from Cooper-Standard in 2006 after thirty- four years. Mike loved competing whether it was with tractors or stock cars. He is survived by his wife of 14 years and fellow tractor tug-puller, Tamy (Danison-Howdyshell) Sullivan. Sons and family, TJ (Renee) Sullivan and Alexis; Shawn Sullivan. Step-daughters and family, Jessica (Mark) Hoffman, Luken and Egan; Noril (Tim) George, Abby and Whitney; Catherine (Eric) Penrod, Maddy and Aubrey. Sisters, Pat (Rusty) Gray and Karla Miller. Brothers, William (Loretta) Sullivan and David (Patty) Stoneburner. Preceded in death by his Mom and Step-dad, Betty and Lee Stoneburner; Father, Carl E. Sullivan. Cremation will take place and due to social distancing restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020