Michael Freeman Jr.
1978 - 2020
Michael Freeman, Jr.

Fultonham - Michael "Mike" W. Freeman, Jr. 42, of Fultonham, died 8:30 PM, Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Genesis Emergency Department following a sudden illness. He was born April 22, 1978, in Zanesville, the son of Michael W. Freeman, Sr. and Tina (Shumaker) Groves. He married Crystal (Matthews) Freeman on October 18, 2006. Mike was a longtime fan of Alabama Football, a Cleveland Browns fan and was a loving and caring son, husband and dad. Mike loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting ginseng, fishing and always helped others in need. In addition to his father: Michael W. Freeman, Sr., Mike is survived by his wife: Crystal Freeman; two children: Justice Freeman and Allie Freeman, two fur babies: Chewy and Polar Bear; one sister: Brandy (Amber) Groves of Zanesville; his stepfather: Keith Groves of Zanesville; his mother-in-law: Sally Matthews of Fultonham and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. In addition to his mother: Tina Groves, Mike was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Bill & Wanda Shumaker; his paternal grandparents: Carl & Thelma Freeman and his father-in-law: Dave Matthews. Friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 & 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the Roberts Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, November 16, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor Debbie Koons officiating. In honor of Mike the family asks that you come as you are. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery. To sign the guestbook please visit www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com






Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
NOV
15
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
NOV
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
