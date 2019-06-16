Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Pitts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael George Pitts


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael George Pitts Obituary
Michael George Pitts

Zanesville - 11/23/1958 - 6/11/2019 Michael George Pitts, age 60 of Zanesville, OH, passed away on June 11, 2019.

Michael was preceded in death by both parents, George & Elise Pitts; brother Earl Pitts; sisters, Nancy Shumate, Barbara Poppinger, and Emma; daughter Misty Pitts. He is survived by his significant other, Amy Shimer; sons Eric and Chris Pitts; brothers Harold and Dennis Pitts, Wesley Pitrman, and Joe Poppinger; nephew Dennis Pitts, Jr.; niece Carrie Pitts; as well as many other nieces and nephews.

Michael graduated class Valedictorian from Perry Vocational School, studying and completing his degree in Heating and Cooling in 1974. He worked for Star Appliance, where he was able to work is with his good friends Gene Glover and Brenda Griffith, who owned the company.

He will be greatly missed.

Delong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, (740) 452-9356.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
Download Now