Michael George Pitts
Zanesville - 11/23/1958 - 6/11/2019 Michael George Pitts, age 60 of Zanesville, OH, passed away on June 11, 2019.
Michael was preceded in death by both parents, George & Elise Pitts; brother Earl Pitts; sisters, Nancy Shumate, Barbara Poppinger, and Emma; daughter Misty Pitts. He is survived by his significant other, Amy Shimer; sons Eric and Chris Pitts; brothers Harold and Dennis Pitts, Wesley Pitrman, and Joe Poppinger; nephew Dennis Pitts, Jr.; niece Carrie Pitts; as well as many other nieces and nephews.
Michael graduated class Valedictorian from Perry Vocational School, studying and completing his degree in Heating and Cooling in 1974. He worked for Star Appliance, where he was able to work is with his good friends Gene Glover and Brenda Griffith, who owned the company.
He will be greatly missed.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 16, 2019