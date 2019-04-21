|
Michael Highman
Newark - Michael Eugene Highman, 70, of Newark, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. Michael was born August 11, 1948 to the late Burdette and Mary (Cline) Highman. In addition to his parents, Michael is also preceded in death by his sister, Karen Heskett.
Michael leaves behind to cherish his memory, his acquired daughter, Kristina (Kevin Burrell) Browning; grandchildren, Kaviona Burrell, Kadin Brown and Karter Burrell; and a niece, Cierra Melick.
Michael was an avid sports fan. He loved to keep up with his favorite Ohio teams, The Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Indians, the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He will be greatly missed. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff of First Light Home Care for their excellent care of Michael.
You may call on the family Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Burrell Funeral Services, in Zanesville. Graveside service will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery at 2 p.m. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate on Apr. 21, 2019