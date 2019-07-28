|
|
Michael J. "Mike" Abood
Coshocton - Michael J. "Mike" Abood, 69, of Coshocton passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday July 26, 2019 after an extended illness.
Mike was born in Zanesville on October 27, 1949 to the late Alfred and Alice Abood. He graduated from Muskingum University with a Master's Degree in Music.
Mike was a talented musician, teacher, chef, family man, devoted Christian and was very active in this community. He was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church and lead the church choir. Mike retired as an elementary music teacher at River View Schools. After retirement, he owned and operated "Aboods Foods" catering service; he was also the Camp Chef at Friendly Hills Grange Camp. Mike gave countless private music lessons in his home. He was a 30 plus year member of the Coshocton Community Choir, was active in over 20 plays at Triple Locks Theatre, directed the Barbershop Quartet, 7th Degree Grange member, Kiwanis, past president of the Zanesville Concert Association, All-Ohio Youth Choir and was a past board member for the Pomerene Center for the Arts.
Mike is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cynthia S. "Cindy" Abood whom he married August 11, 1973; a son Evan (Tasha) Abood of Zanesville; grandchildren Dylan, Evan and Nadia Abood; brother David (Carolyn) Abood of Dublin; sister Cynthia Abood-Smith of Grandview Heights; nieces and nephews David and Drew Abood, Rachael and Lucas Smith, Robin (Patrick) Hopper, Alicia (Pat) Neufeld, Jared Ross; two great-nieces and one great nephew.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son Eric M. Abood.
A memorial service will be held at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 705 Main St., Coshocton on Wednesday July 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Kathryn Clausen officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall in the basement of the church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Community Hospice and/or Trinity Episcopal Church, envelopes will be available at the church.
The Miller Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Coshocton Tribune on July 28, 2019