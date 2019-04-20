|
|
Michael Joseph Wilson
New Lexington, Ohio - Michael Joseph Wilson, 88, of New Lexington, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Genesis-New Lexington Care Center. Mike was born on January 20, 1931 to the late Thelma (Scott) Reed and Michael Wilson. He was a 1949 graduate of New Lexington Senior High School. After high school, he worked briefly for Ludowici Tile Plant as well as ITT Higbie Baylock, where he was the first mill operator. In the 60's he owned his own business, Wilson's Awning, while working as a machinist for Rockwell Standard Corporation. He retired from Peabody Coal Mine LU # 1340 as a Master Welder in 1991. He married his high school sweetheart, Betty Lee (Wolfe) Wilson on July 14, 1951. They were married for 66 years at the time of her passing on November 14, 2017. Mike enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing, putting together puzzles and gardening. He especially loved planting tomatoes, his favorite were German Pinks Mike was also a highly skilled Mr. Fix-It. He loved building birdhouses, log splitters and woodworking. He could make anything out of nothing. Michael is survived by his son, Gary Douglas Wilson and daughter, Sherie Sue Self, twin sister Beatrice Kaufman, sisters, Margie (Dale) Deavers, Marie (Michael) Winship and Kathy (Bruce) Gall, brothers, James (Anne) Wilson and Georgie Reed; granddaughters, Michelle Winegardner and Jana (Ryan) Musser, grandson, James (Katrina) Wesley Self IV; six great grandchildren, Aryk, Ashlee, Ashton, Wesley, Walter and Jaxton; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Betty, his parents and stepfather, George Reed, he was also preceded in death by brother, Clyde Wilson and infant sisters, Marilyn and Carolyn, and nephew, Scott Gall. As well as his faithful canine companion, Sandy who passed away June 21, 2011. Mike had an intoxicating laugh and could talk for hours telling jokes and reminiscing. "How about that sports fans" was one of his favorite sayings. His grandkids referred to him as "Papaw" and he was loved beyond measure by them. He will be greatly missed. Calling hours will be held from 2-4pm & 6-8pm on Monday April 22 nd, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor John Michles officiating. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019