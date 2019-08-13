Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Thornville
56 South Main Street
Thornville, OH 43076
(740) 246-6334
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Michael Lawrence "Mike" Keister


1942 - 2019
Michael Lawrence "Mike" Keister Obituary
Michael Lawrence "Mike" Keister

Thornville - A funeral service celebrating the life of Michael Lawrence Keister, age 76, of Thornville, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 16, at the Thornville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service. Burial will take place in Zion Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, at the funeral home, 56 South Main Street in Thornville.

Michael was born December 21, 1942 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late Herman Edward and Anna Catherine (McGonagle) Keister. He passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Pickering House.

Michael was an auto worker and teamster and retired from Commercial Lovelace in Columbus and Cooper Standard in New Lexington. He was involved in many community activities and was a founding member of the Thornville Youth Recreation Association where he coached boys and girls baseball and softball teams from T-ball through high school. He was a member of the Foresters and was part of the clown troupe that collected money for muscular dystrophy. Mike was a backyard mechanic and enjoyed mechanical building, including the liberal use of duct tape. He enjoyed playing softball, watching Westerns and was a fan of Tony Stewart and the Cincinnati Reds.

He is survived by five children, Daphne Miller of St. Bernard, Douglas (Toni) Keister of Watertown, New York, Wendy Painter (Danny Parish) of Thornville, Matthew Keister (Laura Melvin) of Lancaster and Wanda Keister (Jon Thorne) of Thornville; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Wilma Kelly of Fremont and Cora Kunkler of Junction City; many nieces and nephews; and his long-time companion, Linda Hale of Thornville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Conrad William Miller, on May 4, 2019; and by a brother, Austin Keister; and five sisters, Eileen Banks, Rita Albanese Mace, Juanita Reaver, Rosalie Hewitt and Theresa Allen.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Thornville Youth Recreation Association www.tyraball.com

Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Mike or to sign an online guest book.

Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service in Thornville is honored to care for Mike and his family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 13, 2019
