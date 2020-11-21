1/
Michael Lee Collard
1956 - 2020
Michael Lee Collard

Mount Perry - Michael Lee Collard, 64, of Mount Perry, passed away Fri. Nov. 20, 2020 at his daughter's home surrounded by his family.

He was born July 25, 1956 in Zanesville a son of the late Paul and Ada Brill Collard.

Michael was a farmer; member of Muskingum Lodge #368 F&AM Fultonham and Jackson Lodge #85 F&AM Brownsville.

He is survived by his daughter Casey Stevens, granddaughter Adalyn Stevens; son Aaron Hammers; two brothers Mark (Joyce) Collard and Clay Collard; one sister Linda (Hobie) Stewart; sister in-law Sheri Collard; special nephew Paul Collard, who has continued the family tradition of farming, and several other nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Bruce Collard.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Tue. Nov. 24, 2020 at Willliam Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive in White Cottage where Masonic services will follow at 8:00 p.m. The family would like to thank everyone who has helped care for Mike over the past five years, including the staff at Interim Home Health and Shriver's Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriver's Hospice 601 Underwood Street Zanesville, Ohio 43701. Due to the current coronavirus restrictions, the family asks that just family, close friends, and lodge members attend the visitation and service. If needed, masks will be provided at the funeral home. To sign the online guest book please visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com








Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
NOV
24
Funeral service
08:00 PM
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
