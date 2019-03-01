Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Osborne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael P. Osborne


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael P. Osborne Obituary
Michael P. Osborne

Zanesville - Michael Paul Osborne, 68 passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was born September 27, 1950 in Zanesville to the late Marvin and Pauline Crowder Osborne. Michael was employed by the City of Zanesville Wastewater facility.

Surviving is his wife Patricia McHenry Osborne; three children: Jason (Mindi) Osborne, Heather Osborne and Cassie Osborne; a brother Jim (Ruth) Osborne; two sisters: Mary (Tip) Barnhart and Connie (Dale) Lyons; and six grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Jeannie Osborne and Diane Wilson.

Calling hours will be held from noon to 4PM Saturday, March 2 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will begin at 4PM.

To send a note of condolence to the Osborne family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740.450.8000
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
Download Now