Michael P. Osborne
Zanesville - Michael Paul Osborne, 68 passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was born September 27, 1950 in Zanesville to the late Marvin and Pauline Crowder Osborne. Michael was employed by the City of Zanesville Wastewater facility.
Surviving is his wife Patricia McHenry Osborne; three children: Jason (Mindi) Osborne, Heather Osborne and Cassie Osborne; a brother Jim (Ruth) Osborne; two sisters: Mary (Tip) Barnhart and Connie (Dale) Lyons; and six grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Jeannie Osborne and Diane Wilson.
Calling hours will be held from noon to 4PM Saturday, March 2 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will begin at 4PM.
To send a note of condolence to the Osborne family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740.450.8000
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 1, 2019