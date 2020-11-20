1/1
Michael P. Rericha
Dublin - Michael P. Rericha, 79 of Dublin, passed peacefully Monday November 16, 2020 at Kobacker House with his family by his side. Michael was born May 9, 1941 in Evanston, IL to the late John and Edith McGarry Rericha. He graduated from Rosecrans High School in 1959. He worked for 25yrs at the Muskingum County Home before retiring. Once retired, he worked as a home health aide with American Nursing. He was a former member of St. Thomas Church in Zanesville and current member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Columbus. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by son Donald J. Rericha (2017), Brothers John and James Rericha, Sister Edie Walker, and sister-in-law Rosemary Rericha. He is survived by his loving wife, Julia; daughter, Lisa (Eric) Homan and granddaughter, Alyssa Homan; Brothers, Dennis (Ursula), David, Christopher, and Gene; Sisters, Joann (James) Halpin and Maryann Rericha; sister-in-laws Lucille Rericha and Rita Rericha: and many nieces, nephews and friends. A private burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions in Mike's memory may be made to Kobacker House 800 McConnell Dr, Columbus, OH 43214 or to Autism Speaks :Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.




Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
