Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rix Mill Presbyterian Church
2770 Rix Mills Road,
New Concord,, OH
Coshocton - Michael Wayne Wagner, 33 of Coshocton passed away suddenly on March 8, 2019 at Coshocton Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Zanesville on April 29, 1985. Mike is the son of Mike and Kathy (Reynolds) Wagner of Chandlersville. He was a 2003 graduate of John Glenn High School. He proudly served his country in the US Army for 4 years and the US Army Reserve for 4 years, serving 3 tours in Iraq. He worked for Prince's Wrecker Service in Coshocton as a truck driver.

Mike is survived by his wife, Megan (Spellman) Wagner, whom he married March 28, 2015; his children, Brooklyn, Baylee Wagner of Dresden, Jacelyn Wagner of Coshocton and his three step-children, Jaycob Spellman, Carlie Rush and Bryle Byers; two brothers, Doug (Billie) Wagner and Randy Wagner; his sister, Shelby Minton; maternal grandparents, George and Marcia Reynolds; his paternal grandfather, Joe Wagner and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Mike is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Donna (Wickham) Rowland and a special uncle, Dwight Reynolds.

Please consider making memorial contributions to the Michael Wagner Fund, c/o CNB, PO Box 423, Duncan Falls, Ohio, 43734.

Memorial visitations will be held at 5 to 8 pm on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Rix Mill Presbyterian Church, 2770 Rix Mills Road, New Concord, Ohio. A Memorial service will be held at the church on Tuesday at 11 am with Pastor Jim Gibson officiating. Full Military honors will be held following the service by the Guernsey County Veterans Council and the US Army Color Guard.

The Farus Funeral Home is caring for the Wagner family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 10, 2019
