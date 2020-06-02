Michael Wayne Welsh
1974 - 2020
Michael Wayne Welsh

Frazeysburg - Michael Wayne Welsh, age 45 of Frazeysburg, died, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home in Dresden.

He was born Sunday, December 15, 1974 in Zanesville, the son of Steven Welsh and the late Donna (Kunkler) Welsh. He was married on Saturday, August 23, 1997 to Deanne (Emmert) Welsh who survives.

Also surviving is three children, Christian, Emily and Nathan Welsh all of Dresden; one sister, Mindy (Jeff) Lett of Columbus; his paternal grandmother Ruth Ann Welsh of New Lexington several aunts, uncles and extended family.

Mike was a Rural Mail Carrier for the US Post Office. He loved animals especially reptiles, and enjoyed the outdoors and being with friends and family.

Friends may call from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. A funeral service will be held 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the funeral home. Due to current health conditions social distancing is required and attendees are asked to wear personal protection equipment Burial will conclude in the Zanesville Memorial Park Zanesville. A private family committal service will be held at a later date.

To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.






Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
JUN
4
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
