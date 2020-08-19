Michelle (Micki) Kendall



Michelle (Micki) Kendall has found peace in the arms of the Lord after a long illness. Micki passed away on August 17, 2020 at Ebenezer Assisted living facility in Lehigh Acres, Florida. Micki was born in Zanesville, Ohio on February 24, 1955, the daughter of the late Doris and Lester (Dutch) Hunt. Micki graduated from Morgan High School in McConnelsville, Ohio. She was employed at Muskingum County Job and Family Services and retired after many years of service. She attended the North Terrace Church of Christ while living in Zanesville, Ohio. Micki leaves behind her loving husband, JC Kendall of Cape Coral Florida, her children, daughter, Tiffany (Aparicio) Zunum and son, Kipp (Nickie) Allen, three grandchildren, Lucia and Alex Zunum and Emma Allen all of Rhode Island, one sister, Mary Lou Hall of Muncie, Indiana and a host of loving friends and relatives. Micki was such a sweet and gentle soul who expressed kindness to everyone around her. She adored animals and cared for many over the years. She loved to listen to music, dance and just have fun and enjoy life. Even in the advanced stages of her disease, she could remember some of the words to her favorite songs and would sing along. Micki's love was truly an example for all of us. "And be kind to one another, tender hearted, forgiving each other, just as God also in Christ forgave you" Ephesians 4:32



Michelle will be laid to rest at Coral Ridge Cemetery, Cape Coral, Florida on August 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store