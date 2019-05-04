|
Michelle Renee Moody
East Fultonham - Michelle Renee Moody, 47, of Indiana, formerly of East Fultonham, passed away Wed. May 1, 2019 along with her daughter Courtney Deeann Rich, as a result of a tragic accident on Route 22. She was born on May 12, 1971 in Zanesville. She was a LPN since 1998. She was a member of The Anchor Church. She loved her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by one daughter Christina Ullom. Five grandchildren Weston Rich, Wrett Rich, Remington Strate, Wrenley Strate, and Waylon Strate. Three brothers Michael Cottrell, Aaron Cottrell, and Mark Allen. One sister Chansee Brown. Grandfather George "Bill" Ridenour. One nephew Vince Cottrell. Two nieces Angel Cottrell and Chloe Cottrell. She was preceded in death by her parents Ronda Ridenour Cottrell and Billy Cottrell. Her grandmothers Barb Ridenour and Dot Dollings.
Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Mon. May 6, 2019 at The Anchor Church 1365 Chamberlain St. Zanesville where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tue. May 7, 2019 with Pastor Aaron Bounds officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery. William Thompson & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family. To sign the online guest book visit
Published in the Times Recorder on May 4, 2019