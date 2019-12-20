Services
Ross-Frash Funeral Home Llc
207 Burley Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
(740) 982-3071
Resources
More Obituaries for Mickey Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mickey Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mickey Jackson Obituary
Mickey Jackson

Crooksville - Mickey D. Jackson, 78, of Crooksville, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday December 20, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare after a sudden illness. The daughter of the late Albert and Bonita (Darling) Callihan, she was born on March 31, 1941 in Roseville. Mickey spent most of her life as a homemaker and worked various places in the Crooksville Community. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Roseville American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Mickey was often found cracking jokes and was known for her quick wit and sharp tongue. Most people that knew her, loved her. She is survived by her children, Donald Joseph (Christy McIntire) Jackson and Robert S. (Cindy) Jackson; grandchildren, Trista (Marc) Sicilian, Jacynta (Clint Miller) Jackson and Carly Jackson; great grandchildren whom she adored, Rhett Sicilian, Cacen Miller and Andrew Jackson; brother, William (Rebecca) Callihan; sister, Jeanine (Kenton) Frash; sister in law, Patricia Callihan; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband she loved dearly, Robert J. Jackson; brothers, Richard Callihan, Robert Callihan; and sister, Rosemary McConnell. Visitation will be held Monday December 23, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville. Funeral Services will begin at 5:30 pm following visitation with Pastor Albert Laese officiating. Per her wishes, cremation will take place and she will be laid to rest next her husband in Athens at a later date. You may send a note of condolence, share a memory or sign the online register book at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mickey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ross-Frash Funeral Home Llc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -