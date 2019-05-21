|
Mike Buck
Mount Perry - Mike Buck, 66, of Mt. Perry, went to meet the Lord whom he recently received into his heart on Sunday May 19, 2019. He was born on June 19, 1952 in Mason, West Virginia, a son of the late Fred and Marie Buck. He is survived by his wife Betsy (Beegle) Buck whom he married July 14, 1973. One son Mickey Buck. Two grandchildren whom he cherished McKenna and Caleb. One brother Fred (Allison) Buck. One sister Sandy (Jeff) McFarland. His brothers and sisters-in-law John (Frieda) Beegle, Carol (Scott) Locke, Jim (Sandy) Beegle, Patty (Jeff) Jenkins, Mary (Tom) Lanning, Amy (Troy) Fitz, and Jenny (Mike) Fisher. Mike graduated from Zanesville High School in 1970 and retired from Ohio Cat where he worked as a diesel mechanic for 35 plus years. He enjoyed bringing back to life old vehicles and there wasn't a challenge that he couldn't conquer. He will be remembered for his integrity, work ethic, resourcefulness, sense of humor, and his never give up attitude. He also liked "potato chips, moonlight and motor trips."
Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Wed. May 22, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage and one hour prior to the service which will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thur. May 23, 2019. Pastor Walt Gessner officiating. A cremation will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Muskingum County Dog Pound or the Zanesville Animal Shelter.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 21, 2019