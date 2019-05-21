Services
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mike Buck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike Buck


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mike Buck Obituary
Mike Buck

Mount Perry - Mike Buck, 66, of Mt. Perry, went to meet the Lord whom he recently received into his heart on Sunday May 19, 2019. He was born on June 19, 1952 in Mason, West Virginia, a son of the late Fred and Marie Buck. He is survived by his wife Betsy (Beegle) Buck whom he married July 14, 1973. One son Mickey Buck. Two grandchildren whom he cherished McKenna and Caleb. One brother Fred (Allison) Buck. One sister Sandy (Jeff) McFarland. His brothers and sisters-in-law John (Frieda) Beegle, Carol (Scott) Locke, Jim (Sandy) Beegle, Patty (Jeff) Jenkins, Mary (Tom) Lanning, Amy (Troy) Fitz, and Jenny (Mike) Fisher. Mike graduated from Zanesville High School in 1970 and retired from Ohio Cat where he worked as a diesel mechanic for 35 plus years. He enjoyed bringing back to life old vehicles and there wasn't a challenge that he couldn't conquer. He will be remembered for his integrity, work ethic, resourcefulness, sense of humor, and his never give up attitude. He also liked "potato chips, moonlight and motor trips."

Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Wed. May 22, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage and one hour prior to the service which will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thur. May 23, 2019. Pastor Walt Gessner officiating. A cremation will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Muskingum County Dog Pound or the Zanesville Animal Shelter. To sign the online book visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now